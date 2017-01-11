The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, October 23rd, 2014

“The Crunch”: Das Tramwerk’s BMW Boardtracker

This one is a tribute to the early 1900s American board trackers, on which riders would routinely hit 120 mph without brakes. This one does have brakes, though, since it’s Austrian, and the government is picky about things like that. The guys at Das Tramwerk wanted it to have a nice patina, so they actually buried the fuel tank under a farm for a few months. That obnoxiously loud yellow paint is the same pigment favorited by Van Gogh, by the way.



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He found “The Crunch” challenging at first, but upon reflection regards it as a work of art.