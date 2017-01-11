The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, October 30th 2014

Home-Bulit Suzuki GN400

The short version: an IT guy from suburban England built this bike at home...on a bet. His friend was building a bike and he wagered he could build his own for a fraction of the cost and still finish first. For about $250 he picked up this old Suzuki and set about getting the frame and stance exactly how he wanted it, while matching a bunch of used parts to the bike’s patina. For the record, he won the bet.

