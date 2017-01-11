Cars

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, October 30th 2014

The Best Custom Bikes In The World
Juan Hernandez
Welcome to The Week in Bikes, your weekly CliffsNotes for the best new custom bikes in the world.

The Best Custom Bikes In The World
Nicholas Karem

502 Moto’s “Little Stranger” Honda CB500 
The guy behind 502 moto moved to Kentucky and started building bikes after he was told one too many times to “do what you love and the money will follow." You want unconventional? Look at the rear wheel. Those are cymbals, as in, the chime-y metallic musical instrument. The whole bike’s been stretched nearly half a foot, and the paint’s a combination of Audi color and Guzzi style.

H/T: Pipeburn

The Best Custom Bikes In The World
Fuel Motorcycles

Fuel Motorcycles’ 4 Two S Trial
When Fuel Moto first dropped their R80 S Trial in spring 2014, it made splashes as a bike designed to be ridden off into the wilderness for days at a time, combining bits from newer Beamers and even a Ural. Now there’s a new one, but this time around they’ve literally one-upped it by making it a two-seater, should you want some company in the middle of nowhere.

The Best Custom Bikes In The World
Juan Hernandez 

Salzmoto’s Triumph Bonneville Scrambler
Either affectionately or ironically named #Salzmotobonny, this Triumph was modified into the scrambler you see here by Salzmoto, while doing absolutely no fabrication work. Literally every change to the bike from the exhaust to the seat was done using a carefully curated assortment of aftermarket parts bought online. The point? Anyone can build a badass custom bike in their own garage, if they put some thought into it.

H/T: Silodrome

The Best Custom Bikes In The World
Walzwerk Racing

The Ayrton Senna Tribute Bike 
To say Marcus Walz makes high-end bikes is a bit of an understatement...he makes bikes for World Champions like Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. He’s just dropped a trio of Guzzi Le Mans customs that are designed as an homage to the greatest of them all, Ayrton Senna. That’s essentially his helmet livery on the fuel tank, which was hand built from aluminum. Pretty much everything on the bike’s done to such a degree you’d never guess this wasn’t a factory-stock Guzzi.

H/T: Bike EXIF

The Best Custom Bikes In The World
Dan Naylor 

Home-Bulit Suzuki GN400
The short version: an IT guy from suburban England built this bike at home...on a bet. His friend was building a bike and he wagered he could build his own for a fraction of the cost and still finish first. For about $250 he picked up this old Suzuki and set about getting the frame and stance exactly how he wanted it, while matching a bunch of used parts to the bike’s patina. For the record, he won the bet.

H/T: The Bike Shed


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’s all about that Senna tribute bike.

