The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, September 11th 2014

Welcome to the Week in Bikes, your weekly CliffsNotes for the best new custom bikes in the world.
Steel Bent Customs’ Seven 1
There’s a lot to love about this one. The rear wheel has been mounted directly to the frame, eliminating the need for fancy things like suspension. The headlight and the intake are both brass, and have been clear-coated so they prevent tarnishing. The handlebars? 100 percent in-house. How fun does this look?
Busch & Busch’s Land Speed Racer
This bike was built by a pair of brothers from Reno, Nevada, to set a class land speed record at Bonneville. It actually started out as a fairly rough-looking Harley, and over the course of an entire year, it took the shape you see today. To make it aerodynamically slick, every panel is tucked as closely to the body as possible. Helping with the aerodynamics is a seriously small fuel tank that only holds one gallon—just enough to make one speed record run.
Bandit Nine’s New Bishop
If this bike looks vaguely familiar, you’re probably thinking of the Bandit Nine Eve. This is Bandit Nine’s newest bike, the Bishop. Here's what you get: A Honda 75 or 125 cc engine with an all aluminum body, panels made of walnut, oak, and teak burl, a suede seat, and a brake light made from quartz. They’re only making nine of them, and at under seven grand, they’re a steal.
Tattoo Custom Motorcycles’ Kawasaki
What do you do when you’ve got an ad agency and a deep-rooted love of bikes? Build one yourself, of course. Tattoo Custom Motorcycles is a side project of Tattoo Projects, and they’ve partnered with another shop to give this Kawasaki a much cleaner look, with an emphasis on how it feels to ride it.
H/T: Pipeburn
Fuel Bespoke Motorcycles’ BMW Tracker
This sweet old BMW was built for a customer in England by a shop in Spain. The guy had gone on a trip to the African desert with the builders, and simply handed his bike over at the end of the journey so they could work their magic. They completely redid the front suspension and the rear frame, then modernized all the electrical bits. From there, it was a matter of getting the details right, like that sweet exhaust that runs through the number plate.
