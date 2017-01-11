The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, September 11th 2014

Fuel Bespoke Motorcycles’ BMW Tracker

This sweet old BMW was built for a customer in England by a shop in Spain. The guy had gone on a trip to the African desert with the builders, and simply handed his bike over at the end of the journey so they could work their magic. They completely redid the front suspension and the rear frame, then modernized all the electrical bits. From there, it was a matter of getting the details right, like that sweet exhaust that runs through the number plate.



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He likes all these bikes, but he’d gladly park that land speed racer or the Beamer in his garage. Follow his need for a larger garage on Twitter.