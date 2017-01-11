The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, September 18th 2014

Matt Black's Cafe Racer 57

This bike is a brilliant number that's essentially 1/3 the heart of a Harley, 1/3 the suspension of a Suzuki, and 1/3 purely in-house custom. The guy who built it is quick to point out that while it's definitely a cafe racer, it's not a traditional coffee shop-to-coffee shop bike for which the disparaging term was originally coined.

He insists this bike should never be parked, "unless you need more petrol, or have been halted to stop at a red light and are getting flirty eyes from the hot girlfriend of the boring stereotypical rich guy driving the Ferrari waiting to blow him to bits off the line as the light hits green." That just about sums it up.