The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, September 18th 2014

Welcome to the Week in Bikes, your weekly CliffsNotes for the best new custom bikes in the world.
Bull City Customs' Royal Enfield
From one of India's coolest shops, most of what you're looking at on this old English bike was hand-built, not with machinery, but...with a hammer on metal...in an alleyway...in the builder's lap. Don't forget the kickstand's made from internal engine components.
Bunker Customs' Yamaha Scrambler
Istanbul was Constantinople. Now it's Istanbul, and that's where the brothers behind Bunker Customs got to work tearing down a perfectly good Yamaha SR500. Why'd they change it? It's been shortened and made more robust in an attempt to better suit it for some of the roughest roads in Turkey, which you have to cross to get to the best surf spots, which the owner's keen to hit up. We definitely like it better this way.
Matt Black's Cafe Racer 57
This bike is a brilliant number that's essentially 1/3 the heart of a Harley, 1/3 the suspension of a Suzuki, and 1/3 purely in-house custom. The guy who built it is quick to point out that while it's definitely a cafe racer, it's not a traditional coffee shop-to-coffee shop bike for which the disparaging term was originally coined.
He insists this bike should never be parked, "unless you need more petrol, or have been halted to stop at a red light and are getting flirty eyes from the hot girlfriend of the boring stereotypical rich guy driving the Ferrari waiting to blow him to bits off the line as the light hits green." That just about sums it up.
Interstellar Motors' "Intergalactic Space Machine"
No, really, that's what this quirky shop from Rochester, NY, calls all its bikes. Unless you get really picky about driving around on a planet, this bike doesn't actually travel through space—it's just space efficient, with the ability to add on a second seat pretty easily. What started out as an old Suzuki GS550 is also lighter and more powerful before, and every component of the suspension has been changed out in the name of performance. So it might actually feel like a rocket ship.
Keino Cycles' Rhapsody in Blue
This is what happens when a manufacturer like Yamaha takes a top-notch builder and commissions a wild ride based on an already sick bike like the XJR 1300. We could go on and on about all the suspension modifications and the new, more sleek fuel tank, but really, the move is to click right here and spend some time drooling over all the photos.
