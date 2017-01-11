The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, September 25th 2014

Welcome to the Week in Bikes, your weekly CliffsNotes for the best new custom bikes in the world.
Tamarit Motorcycle's Triumph "Pegaso"
Spain's Tamarit shop makes everything from bike parts to shoes, but this Triumph was built to showcase the former. The vast majority of parts were built in-house from casts made specifically for this bike, which means if you wanted to (and if you're reading this, you do), you can build your own fairly easily.
Kustom Kommune's Harley Sportster K1
In a nutshell, this is what happens when Harley of Australia gives a small shop a bike to work with, which in turn punches well above its weight. We could go on forever listing all the parts on this bike; it reads like a dream shopping list. Just know that this is a fully modern bike, complete with ABS and anything else you'd expect to find on a brand new Harley. Now, go look at all the pretty pictures.
Olympia Motorcycles' Guzzi 850T
Olympia is such a new operation they don't even have a website yet, but if this bike is any indication, you'll be hearing a lot more from them in the future. Their first build is this mid '70s Moto Guzzi 850T that's been redone as an homage to those who pursued the land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Everything mechanical received a freshening up before the shape of the bike really took form, and if you look carefully, you'll note that the builder took extra time to clean the bike while leaving some of the old stains, giving it a nice, aged patina.
H/T: Pipeburn
Velomacchi's Husqvarna Dirt Bike
When you've got your own up-and-coming line of motorcycle-ready, seriously tough bags and accessories, it only makes sense you'd put together a bike that's equally strong. For the guy behind Velomacchi, that meant taking an old air-cooled Husqvarna and mating it with the front of a Kawasaki, then giving it modern electrics and an even older Husqvarna fuel tank before rounding everything out in style.
H/T: BikeEXIF
Flat Racer's New BMW Fairing
Flat Racer's main game is selling parts for your Beamer, so it should come as no surprise that his bike was assembled as a sort of test mule for their new sport bike fairing for the old air-cooled BMWs. How's this for functional: as soon as they put the aerodynamically-slick piece on the bike, they noticed it was faster and had significantly better fuel economy. It's certainly unlike anything else you'll see on the road, and, most importantly, you don't actually have to modify your bike's frame to install it.
H/T: Silodrome
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He's all about that Triumph by Tamarit. Follow his bike lust on Twitter.