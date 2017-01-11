Cars

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, BMW Edition

By Published On 09/04/2014 By Published On 09/04/2014
The BMW NineT and its Variants
All Photos: BMW Motorrad
More Like This

related

5 Retro Rides That'll Make You Want To Hit The Road

related

5 Custom Motorcycles That Would Make The Fonz Say 'Ayyyyy'

related

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 2/12/15

related

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 2/5/15

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

BMW Motorrad’s Eastern Asia arm recently commissioned a quartet of the island’s top builders to put their considerable skills to the R NineT. The result was four incredibly different bikes. We know which one we’d like—what’s your favorite?

Related

related

The Beamer Bike Built for Surfers
More Like This

related

5 Retro Rides That'll Make You Want To Hit The Road

related

5 Custom Motorcycles That Would Make The Fonz Say 'Ayyyyy'

related

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 2/12/15

related

The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, 2/5/15

related

The Beamer Bike Built for Surfers
The Best Custom Bikes In The World

46Works 
When they were first approached about this project towards the end of 2013, the guys at 46 Works said they were a little apprehensive about how to make the shape of the R NineT their own. But after considerable work adding to the lightness of the design for a better driving feel, the hand-beaten shape of the fuel tank just...sort of fell into place.

Now, THIS is a bike we can get behind...or on.

Cherry’s Company
Go. Turn. Stop. That’s the guiding principle behind this build from a garage that made a stark departure from their norm, since they generally stick to Harleys...which don’t typically turn all that well in their basic form. The idea was to build a bike that drew on BMW’s heritage, while still representing something that could plausibly be produced. Not bad for Cherry’s first BMW build.

The Best Custom Bikes In The World

Brat Style
Unlike the other R NineTs, this one was designed to be more of an old-school cruiser, something that was particularly challenging for the guys at Brat Style, since the bike’s frame didn’t originally fit their vision. However, some inventive bodywork and a set of gorgeous exhaust pipes later, you’d never guess there’s a brand-new, state of the art bike under there, full of modern electronics.

Hide Moto’s R NineT

Hide Motorcycle 
Take a close look at the fuel tank on this one. It’s completely raw, unpainted aluminum, which means every single square millimeter of it had to be hand-beaten into shape, lest any imperfections show through. The tank alone took a month to make. After that, the rest of the bike was a snap.

Check out this vid for a more thorough summary of the bikes and see ‘em in action. Now...which one do you think is best?


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He's convinced that the Cherry’s bike is the winner. Disagree? Take it up with him on Twitter.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Custom Motorcycles In The World, August 14th 2014
The Week In Bikes

related

READ MORE
The Best Custom Motorcycles in the World, June 19th 2014
The Week In Bikes

related

READ MORE
The Best New Custom Motorcycles in the World, November 27th 2014
The Week In Bikes

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like