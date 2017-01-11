Cars

The Best New Automotive Designs: Making Europe's Finest Even Finer

By Published On 12/12/2014 By Published On 12/12/2014
The Best in European Design

More Like This

related

600 hp Trucks and Remarkable Rally Cars: This Week's Best In Automotive Design

related

Street Legal Lotuses and Dirty VW Speed: The Best In Automotive Design, 1/23/15

related

9 Fantastic Cars That Were Overshadowed At The Detroit Auto Show This Year

related

McLarens and a Canadian Sportscar: The Best In Automotive Design, 12/5/14

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

How do you beat Rolls-Royce, Porsche, or Mercedes at its own game?

Start with a great base, and make it better...

Related

related

The Galpin Rocket is a 725 HP Mix Between Mustang and Aston Martin

related

The Best in Automotive Design: Tuner Mustangs

related

Someone Please Build These Sexy Custom Bikes From Gannet Designs

More Like This

related

600 hp Trucks and Remarkable Rally Cars: This Week's Best In Automotive Design

related

Street Legal Lotuses and Dirty VW Speed: The Best In Automotive Design, 1/23/15

related

9 Fantastic Cars That Were Overshadowed At The Detroit Auto Show This Year

related

McLarens and a Canadian Sportscar: The Best In Automotive Design, 12/5/14

related

The Galpin Rocket is a 725 HP Mix Between Mustang and Aston Martin
Concepts & Customs
Posaidon

Posaidon's 853 hp AMG 63 Mercedes
There are two things you need to know about the guys behind Posaidon. First, they're not great at spelling mythical Greek deities. Second, they're definitely good about getting power from a Mercedes. Their newest package for the AMG 63 bumps horsepower to 853, which results in a top speed of 214 mph. Not bad for a four door.

The Best in European Design
Mansory

Mansory's 650 hp Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
Mansory is sometimes known for going a little overboard with their designs. Look at the lines on this take of Rolls-Royce's newest palace and you'll find a fairly restrained approach...at least on the surface. Lift the "bonnet"—hey, it's English—and the power's been bumped to 652 hp. That's definitely enough to get home in time to take afternoon tea.

The Best in European Design
DMC

DMC's 660 HP McLaren MP4-12C MSO
So, you take a not-bland McLaren, run it through McLaren's Special Operations division to make it even sweeter, then send it to the German carbon fiber-meisters at DMC. What do you get? A car with subtle tweaks at the front and side, a double wing in back, an interior full of whatever material you can think of, and an engine that's been bumped to 660 hp. That'll do.

The Best in European Design
Reiter

Reiter's Gallardo Extenso R-EX
By far the most performance driven of the lot is Reiter's new take on the old Lamborghini Gallardo. It's intended for racing, and the rear wheels have been pushed out by over five inches to help improve the car's handling tremendously. If you're serious about going fast, and racing at a semi-pro level, this is a good starting point.

related

The Best in Automotive Design: Tuner Mustangs

Techart's 911 Targa
Techart has a long history of making Porsche's even sportier, so for the 911 Targa, they've just dropped a heap of new parts that transform not just the front and rear with spoilers and a diffuser. To make sure the first thing you do with your new spoiler isn't destroying it on a speed bump, they've developed a new system that lifts the nose by almost two extra inches over stock.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. Just one day in the Reiter. That's all he wants.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
9 Fantastic Cars That Were Overshadowed At The Detroit Auto Show This Year
Concepts & Customs

related

READ MORE
Concepts & Customs: The Designs To Be Thankful For
Concepts & Customs

related

READ MORE
Concepts & Customs: The Best In Automotive Design, October 17th 2014
Concepts & Customs

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like