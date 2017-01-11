Cars

The Best New Motorcycles In The World, EICMA Edition

Published On 11/13/2014
Ducati Diavel Titanium
Ducati
Every year at EICMA—that’s Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accessori—top names in motorcycles roll out their brand new hotness. This year was no different, with plenty of sexy machinery on display. These are just a few of the very best.

Honda RC213V-S Prototype
Honda

Honda RC213V-S Prototype 
Honda just won its second straight MotoGP championship, and the RC214 is their way of celebrating it. This is essentially the same bike Marc Marquez rode into the record books, but with headlights and turn signals to make it street legal. It’s basically nothing but carbon fiber, an engine, and tires.

Aprilia RSV4 RR
Aprilia

Aprilia RSV4 RR 
Aprilia’s no stranger to performance, but even so, the 200 hp RSV4 RR has a nice kick to it. It’s not quite as extreme as that Honda, but it’s not too far off. It’s so performance oriented that you can even fine tune the height of the engine. Not the worst option.

Ducati Diavel Titanium
Ducati

Ducati Diavel Titanium 
The Diavel Titanium’s basically everything you’d want in a bike. It’s essentially naked and highly stylized, with all sorts of different materials used as coatings, but it’s also a technically advanced, 160 hp bike with performance well beyond what the average rider can safely reach. Basically, it's the complete package.

Triumph Tiger 800 XCx
Triumph

Triumph Tiger 800 XCx
This is the hottest of Triumph’s new off-road bikes, with 100 hp and an adjustable suspension so you can adapt to any terrain. It has different traction and riding settings for pretty much any environment, so it can do its best to help you not kill yourself (or the bike) if you push a little too hard when you shouldn’t.

related

Husqvarna Motorcycles Are Back, And Sexier Than Ever
Yamaha YZF-R1
Yamaha

Yamaha YZF-R1 
Simply put, this is the superbike to get if you wanna ride at less-than-legal speeds but you aren’t a professional-caliber rider. A hearty 200 hp will get you wherever you need to go and the six-axis accelerometer onboard helps the bike know how hard you’re accelerating or turning. It'll also work with the computer to make last-minute corrections before you realize you’re in trouble.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’d own any one of these, but his personal preference is probably that Ducati..

