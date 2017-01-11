7 Nissan Z's For Sale On eBay That Commemorate The Late Auto Designer

"A sports car doesn't have to be luxurious. It should be affordable so that anyone can own one, it should be easy to maintain, and it should be something that you can enjoy without having to spend too much money."—Yutaka Katayama, the so-called "Father of the Z," who passed away on February 19th at the age of 105.



The best Nissan and Datsun Z cars you can buy on eBay this week, in honor of the man who gave them life.