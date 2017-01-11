The Best Porsches For Sale On eBay, 10/7/14

"I own a car that I shouldn't be talking about because I'm an environmentalist, but the 1955 Porsche Spyder 550 RS is the finest sports car ever made."—Robert Redford
Nothing but the very best of eBay’s Porsches this week.
1972 911
Shy of gaining access to Porsche’s private collection, this is about as original as you get. Not a lot of 42 year old cars are in this good condition without some serious reconstructive work. The fact that this car’s been driven less than 10,000 miles in four decades has clearly paid off. [More pics…]
1987 911 930 Turbo
With 330 hp (remember: the '80s) and handling best described as lively, there are those that still hold this car up as the pinnacle of fun-to-drive Porsches. In reality, if it weren’t for the all-conquering 959, this would’ve been the best Porsche of the decade. [More pics…]
1974 914 2.0 Targa
The 914 is all about physics, with great balance, a super-low center of gravity, and seriously low mass. Translation: you rarely have to slow down, and this is one of the most fun cars Porsche ever made. The car was designed as a collab between VW and Porsche and is, in a sense, the Porsche that time forgot. It’ll skyrocket in price soon, though, so the clock’s ticking. [More pics…]
2004 Carrera GT
There’s not much else to say about a 600 hp Porsche supercar with as much flare as a Ferrari and a mid-mounted V10 screaming as loud as any Lamborghini. Until the absolutely bonkers 918 Hybrid came around, if you wanted the absolute pinnacle of Porsche performance, this was it. [More pics…]
1959 356A Coupe
Just as a wine connoisseur will tell you one year of wine is better than another because of weather patterns, a true Porsche enthusiast can tell you that the body for this 356 was produced by a company that eventually became Recaro, as in the seat company. You don’t have to know that to appreciate the simple beauty of the car that made Porsche the success that it is, but it’s still kinda awesome. [More pics…]
1979 Gulf Tribute 911
If you’ve ever considered buying a car that’s not original, this is the way to go. It’s really a ‘79 911, but it’s been converted as an homage to a ‘73 911 2.7 Carrera RS...then covered in the always-stunning blue and orange of Gulf oil. It’s priced under $100,000, but in the looks department, it’ll give anything from Singer a run for its money. That’s value. You’ve gotta see the rest of the pics. [More pics…]
1988 911 Turbo Slantnose
The Slantnose was one of the coolest and most labor-intensive factory options any major manufacturer has ever undertaken. Take a normal 911 Turbo that’s already at the high end of 1980s performance, then completely rework the front fenders into the shape you see here. The result is a shape that’s theoretically better for airflow at high speed, and an exclusivity that’s undeniably better for resale. [More pics…]
