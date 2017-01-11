Cars

9 Memorable Quotes From Car Talk's Tom Magliozzi

Tom Magliozzi, one half of the Car Talk brothers, passed away Monday from complications of Alzheimer's. Along with a knowledge of cars so encyclopedic that they could successfully—for the most part—diagnose issues over the phone, he and his brother Ray made Car Talk one of the funniest and most practical programs in the history of public radio.

Here's some proof.

Car Talk

1. "Life is too short to own a German car.”

USAT Life

2. “Never let the facts stand in the way of a good answer.”

NYDN

3. "If it falls off, it doesn't matter.”

MSHDN

4. "If money can fix it, it's not a problem."

NBC

5. “How do you know if you've got a good mechanic? By the size of his boat.”

Google

6. “It's only a car.”

Seattle Pi

7. “If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will take you there.”

NYPost

8. “You will never have more energy or enthusiasm, hair, or brain cells than you have today."

TRBimg

9. “Happiness equals reality minus expectations.”


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He grew up on this stuff.


H/T: Car Talk

