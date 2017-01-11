The 10 Best Race Cars For Beginners

We all wanted to be race car drivers when we were younger, but there’s a common misconception that you’ve either got to be born into it (like an Andretti), or have tons of money at your disposal. As the saying goes, “If you want to make a million dollars in racing, start with two million.”

However, you can get started in motorsports with cars that are significantly less expensive than some of the ones you'd find at a dealership. Yes, they’ll be slower, but when you’re just starting out, slower is a good thing. It forces you to squeeze every ounce of performance out of the car.

If you're looking to start racing on a budget, these are the 10 best cars for you.