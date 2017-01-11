The Best Rides On eBay: 1,000+ HP Edition

"This is where mechanical excellence and one-thousand four-hundred horsepower pays off."—Robert Loggia, as Mr. Eddy in Lost Highway
Nothing but the finest rides on eBay with over 1,000 hp.
2012 Ford Mustang Shelby 1000
It’s a little-publicized fact that anyone with a Shelby GT500 can send their car back to the Shelby home base for a little upgrade in the horsepower department, after which it becomes the Shelby 1000. This car has been through just such a transformation and is riiiight at the cusp of 1,000 hp. [More pics…]
2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Adding obscene amounts of boost to a Ford GT is a good thing. In this instance, it's a horsepower number that reaches four figures, meaning it can actually keep up with the seriously lethal looks. [More pics…]
2005 Lamborghini Gallardo Underground Racing R1
The list of aftermarket parts required to take this car into the stratosphere is about as long as the list of stuntmen in a Schwarzenegger film. The bottom line is that on a bad day, it’s 1,000 hp. Put race fuel in it, though, and it’s hitting 1,500. [More pics…]
2010 Nissan GTR
In bone stock form, the GTR’s potent enough to earn the nickname “Godzilla,” but when you take one and add over $130,000 in performance goodies, there’s basically nothing that can destroy it. Who would spend more than the original cost of the car just to get it up to 1,500 hp? The Chicago dealership that’s selling it won’t say, other than stating that he owns a Super Bowl ring. [More pics…]
1996 Skater 46 Offshore Catamaran
Do you need 2,300 hp? Of course not. But that’s kinda like saying you don’t need two Jacuzzis: it’s still pretty freaking sweet to have. Somehow, this sucker even comes with air conditioning and a killer sound system, so you can jettison over the water in total comfort. [More pics…]
1995 Dodge Viper
It takes a special kind of crazy to throw a supercharger on the already potent Viper V10. When this car was eight years old, it met someone just that crazy. A thousand hp later, the car’s got an interior covered in Scottish leather, color changing paint on the engine, and a claimed 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds. [More pics…]
2007 Corvette Z06 Twin Turbo
So, a guy walks into a dealership, purchases a used Z06, then drops over $130K making it supremely fast. Why? As he puts it, "Ultimately you can’t do anything with a 1000 rwhp car except drag race and feel like a badass." Badass certainly describes the car, with 1,024 hp at the rear wheels and the transmission to match. If that's not enough for you, it's also got one hell of a sound system. [More pics...]
