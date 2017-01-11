The Best Cars For Sale On eBay, SEMA Edition

”It’s a passion or addiction.”—John Hennessey, on why he soups up so many cars.

The SEMA Show—that's Specialty Equipment Market Association—takes place every fall in Las Vegas, and it’s kind of a big deal. Any manufacturer with even the slightest hope of getting performance-minded buyers rolls out one-off show cars, and every tuner worth his or her weight in carbon fiber brings their newest and best products. What happens to all those cars? Someone’s gotta buy ‘em. Not every single car below was at SEMA, but a couple of them are making their world debut this week.