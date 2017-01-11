Cars

7 Supercars On eBay That You Can Actually Afford

By Published On 02/17/2015 By Published On 02/17/2015
The Best Supercars under $50k on eBay
Jez B
"Wait a minute. That's a Lotus Esprit."—Julia Roberts, as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman


The best supercars you can buy on eBay right now. All for less than $50,000...

The Best Supercars Under $50k
ecarlink

1997 BMW 850ci
On the inside, the 8-series BMW’s the consummate luxury car. Under the hood, it’s running a more modern version of the V12 that pushed the McLaren F1 to ridiculous heights. On the outside, it’s obviously Bruce Wayne’s daily driver. Realistically, what more do you want in a car that costs about the same as a new Miata? [More pics…]

The Best Supercars Under $50k
LA Motorcars

2001 Dodge Viper ACR
The Viper’s not exactly a slouch in the performance department in any guise, but the ACR takes it to a much more serious level. Heavy things like fog lights? Gone, replaced with functional items like brake ducts. Concerned about staying in your seat? Five point racing harnesses take care of that. [More pics…]

The Best Supercars Under $50k
WindPowerKing

2002 Porsche 911 Turbo
The simple fact is that the 996-era 911’s a phenomenal car. It’s fast, yet smooth enough that, if you make a mistake, it won’t try to murder you like some of its predecessors. Better still, this one’s a manual, which is an ever-increasing rarity, even for Porsche. [More pics…]

The Best Supercars Under $50k
Mosing Motors

1998 Lotus Esprit
For a lot of people, the Esprit will forever be the ultimate Lotus, and not because it’s Bond’s submarine or because it’s what Richard Gere used to pick up Julia Roberts. The engine—this is a later model, with the V8—isn’t just smooth and powerful, it’s the same size as the preceding four cylinder, and it’s lighter, too. The combination of British luxury and Italian styling mixes with the eccentricities of both countries to make just an all around great car. [More pics…]

The Best Supercars for Under $50k
Hopper Motorplex

1991 Acura NSX
On one hand, given the car’s pedigree, the fact that the NSX can be had for under $50,000 is kind of impressive. On the other, if it was originally designed to be the working man’s Ferrari, it sorta makes sense. Either way, for what you get, it feels like a steal. [More pics…]

The Best Supercars for Under $50k
98Octane

2008 Maserati Gran Turismo
Will it do 185 mph? Not exactly, but unless you live in a speed limit-less land, who cares? It’s a 400 hp Italian grand tourer (see what they did there?), and thanks to the Ferrari V8 under the hood, there’s a fantastic soundtrack coming from the tailpipes. [More pics…]

The Best Supercars For Under $50k
Dallas Motorsports

2001 Porsche 911 Turbo
It speaks to the 911’s great versatility that it can range anywhere from an all-out track monster to a relatively benign luxury car that’s perfect for daily driver duty. This is the latter. That’s not to say it’s slow by any stretch; you’ll just feel coddled during your long drive to the track. [More pics…]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. That Lotus and BMW are currently competing for top honors in his brain.

