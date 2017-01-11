Cars

The Best Track-Ready Rides on eBay, 2/3/15

"I've tried everything other than jumping out of a plane, but nothing gives you an adrenaline rush like racing a car."—Formula One great Nigel Mansell


Spring will be here before you know it; time for the best track toys.
 

I Built A BMW E30 Track Toy

related

America's 17 Best Race Tracks

related

The 11 Ways Race Cars Have Made Your Car Safer
1977 Porsche 911 RS Tribute Track Toy
If you've ever harbored any lust for a vintage 911 track car (duh), you’d be hard pressed to find a more pleasing one than this: the back half’s legit Porsche RS, including the iconic ducktail spoiler, and the bumpers are the same fiberglass units that Porsche used to race back in the day. It has a full cage, minimal interior appointments, and enough suspension goodies to keep even the most jaded track enthusiasts entertained. [More pics…]

Tony Kanaan's 850 hp M3
Active Autowerke originally put this car together for IndyCar & Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan. When it's being used conservatively, you're looking at over 850 hp. Naturally, there haven't been many expenses spared, and the result is one of the most beautiful E46 M3's you'll find. Because it's got a suite of suspension goodies as well, it's one with performance that actually exceeds the looks. [More pics...]

Rally-Prepped 2006 Subaru WRX
Obviously, this isn't a track car, but a properly prepared rally car with a 500 hp engine first built for use in the X-Games. As you might expect, the list of equipment for sale here is far too long to list. Surprisingly it’s been used fairly gingerly since it was completed, and overall it’s about as fast a rally car as you’d want to handle, unless you’re a professional. This is how every Subaru should be. [More pics…]

Vorshlag’s 2011 Mustang GT
For the uninitiated, Vorshlag is a Dallas-based company with three obsessions: big wings, bigger tires, and putting big V8s into *everything*. It’s probably not a surprise, then, that its old project Mustang duly sports all three. In a span of four years, over $90,000 went towards making this car as fast as it can be, which is partially why it holds 15 class records at various tracks. The most amazing thing here, besides how well sorted it is, is that it’s actually street legal. [More pics…]

I'm Addicted To Track Driving

related

America's 17 Best Race Tracks
2010 Ferrari Challenge 458 Italia
Most of this car's life has been spent as a back-up car for a Canadian Ferrari dealer’s Ferrari Challenge team, so the majority of its miles have been on a track, in practice (aside from three races). What you’re getting is essentially a 458 that’s been stripped of almost as much weight as possible, then finished off with things to make track life easier, like pneumatic jacks built into the chassis, so you don’t have to jack it up yourself. [More pics…]

1957 Devin S
What's a Devin? It's kinda like a Shelby Cobra, but based on a Triumph, with a custom fiberglass body and an American V8 under the hood. Interestingly enough, Devins predated the Cobra by years, and ones like this were built specifically for racing. This one won numerous championships in the SCCA from 1957-1961. [More pics...]

2007 Porsche 911 GT3
The 911 GT3's already the car for hardcore enthusiasts. But this one takes things a little bit further, with a full roll cage, adjustable suspension, and lightweight componentry everywhere. It's basically skirting the fine line between production car and a factory Porsche race car, and it's got the official logbooks to back it up, should you decide to take it racing. [More pics...]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's really jonesing for some seat time after looking at all of these.

