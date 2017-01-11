The 80s were a truly wondrous time defined by neon, denim, and iconic cars and trucks playing pivotal roles on some of our most beloved television shows. Set your wayback machine to leg warmers and big hair: these are the 10 best TV cars of the 1980s.
10. The Corvette from Stingray
Attracting his clients by advertising a black 1965 Chevrolet Corvette "for barter only," Ray was a man of mystery with more tricks up his sleeve and gadgets in his car than James Bond. As cool as Mancuso was though, everyone knew the real star of the show. Why do you think they dubbed the series Stingray?
9. The Mustang from Spenser: For Hire
It's hard to imagine how Spenser kept a '66 Mustang running—and in such great shape—in rust-prone Boston in the days before finding parts on the internet. But he also lived in a firehouse. It was almost as ideal as Thomas Magnum on the Masters Estate. Ultimately, it was replaced by a new Mustang GT as the show progressed.
8. Detective Dee Dee McCall’s Dodge Daytona from Hunter
Even though it was usually second fiddle to the tortured and often destroyed Plymouth Furys of Detective Hunter, the Daytona was featured in the opening sequence and upgraded every year she was on the show. “It works for me.”
7. Don Johnson's Ferrari Testarossa from Miami Vice
After underestimating the popularity of the show in 1984, Ferrari of North America resolved this mistake by offering two 1986 Testarossas to the producers on the condition that they destroy the replica Daytona used in the first season. Ironically, the coke-white Ferrari wound up at a Miami pawn shop.
6. The Coyote X from Hardcastle and McCormick
Yes, Coyote X was a kit car, and by season three they needed another version because Brian Keith had trouble getting in and out of the original. But listen to the intro: it’s the soundtrack of 1980s awesomeness.
5. The A-Team Van
It’s ok, if you just started humming the theme song. You're not alone.
4. K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider
In 1982, a then-relatively unknown David Hasselhoff drove a highly-modified, self-aware 3rd generation Pontiac Trans-Am known as the Knight Industry Two Thousand on “a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist.”
3. The GMC 4x4 Longbed from The Fall Guy
As a character, the truck was always the same, but many trucks were used for filming due to the awesomely destructive nature of the stunts. At the end of the series, the remaining trucks were auctioned or given away in a contest. Just like main character Colt Seaver, they were the unsung heroes that made Majors such a star.
2. The Ferrari 308 GTS in Magnum, P.I.
On December 11, 1980, a smirking Tom Selleck in a Ferrari 308 stole our hearts. During the show’s eight-year run, the Ferrari changed to three models of the 308, but it’s the original that will reduce most American males aged 30-50 to a gawking pre-teen in seconds. Even though it is actually slower than a new Honda minivan, admit it, you still want one.
1. The Dukes of Hazzard 1969 Dodge Charger
This list wouldn't be complete without the General. We know it boasts a big ol' outdated and embarrassing Confederate flag atop its bright orange roof, but aside from that, this car's an icon. After all, the Dukes introduced us to a then-19-year old John Schneider, and a spectacular fashion trend involving small shorts. It even single handedly increased the value of second generation Dodge Chargers by deleting 220-300 of them from the available inventory.
