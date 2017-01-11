The Best Vintage British Rides on eBay, 1/6/15

"Take the best that exists and make it better."—Sir Henry Royce, of Rolls-Royce fame.
Nothing but the very best vintage British rides this week...
1984 Camel Trophy Land Rover Defender
If you love Land Rover you already know that for many years it hosted the Camel Trophy, a competitive international expedition of sorts, featuring the Defender as the vehicle of choice. The Camel Trophy Defenders became legendary with exploits like driving through the heart of the Amazon, which this specific truck did in the '84 event when it served the Italian contingent. [More pics...]
1971 Triumph TR6 Convertible
Quite simply, the TR6 is the defining British roadster of the 1970s. It's powered by a classic straight six, which is plenty considering it's not exactly fighting in the heavyweight division. And the leather seat-wooden dash combo is as timeless as it gets. This particular one is mostly original—a fresh coat of paint was applied a few years ago, and the interior's nearly perfect. [More pics...]
1962 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II Convertible
Some cars don't need much of an explanation. This is one of them. Originally a regular sedan, this Silver Cloud had its top knocked off, making it a truly unique and gorgeous four door droptop. Just check out the pics on this one. [More pics...]
1961 Jaguar XKE
For lack of a better term, this is it. You're looking at one of the earliest E-Types ever produced, in virtually perfect condition. It's the car even Enzo Ferrari had to call the most beautiful ever built, and while most E-Types are currently skyrocketing in value, this one's exceptionally well-optioned. [More pics...]
1955 Aston Martin DB2/4
While the DB5 that this car eventually led to is best known as Bond's car of choice, it was this, the DB2/4 that actually inspired Ian Fleming to switch Bond to Aston Martins from a slew of Bentleys. You can read up on how that worked here, or you can dig a little deeper on this specific car, which spent the past two years in pieces during a very thorough restoration. [More pics...]
1960 MG A 1600
What's the MG A 1600? It's a British roadster that weighs next to nothing, yet still manages to come with wool carpeting and Connelly leather seats. It's an icon of open air, lightweight, underpowered motoring, and all things considered, it's surprisingly affordable. [More pics...]
1960 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite
The Bugeye Sprite can accelerate from zero to 60 mph...barely. The entire car is an exercise in frugality, so the fact that it has all of 43 hp, or that the electronics are described by the owner as "flakey" really don't detract from the fact that when you remove the top, this is about as pure of a driving experience as you'll get. [More pics...]
