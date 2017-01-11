The Best Vintage Italian Rides On eBay, 12/2/14

"I'd like to consider Ferrari as a scaled down version of God." - Jeremy Clarkson
Nothing but the very best Italians from the 1970s and 80's this week on eBay Motors...
1972 Alfa Romeo 1300 GT Junior
For many, this is the quintessential Alfa. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for in weight, character, and fun. [More pics...]
1988 Ducati 750F1S
If you had a superbike on your wall growing up, it was probably either a Ninja or Ducati. The fact that you can now get the two-wheeled object of your inner child's desires for under $20K is definitely tempting, isn't it? [More pics...]
1988 Lamborghini Countach
Of course, that Ducati had to share wall space with the mother of all supercars. The Countach wasn't the first supercar, but it certainly redefined what it meant to have aggressive styling. It's a paradox that's both timeless and instantly recognizable as a 1970s design. [More pics...]
1977 Ferrari 308 GTB
Magnum's car. That's really all you need to know about the 308 GTB. [More pics...]
1972 Moto Guzzi Eldorado
This isn't just a 40 year old Guzzi cruiser. It's a 40 year old Guzzi cruiser that had nearly every single nut and bolt replaced when it was fully restored...to police specification. As so many classic Guzzis go the custom route, it's nice to see one in a mostly original guise. [More pics...]
1990 Ferrari Testarossa
Although this is technically a 1990 Ferrari, there's no single car that defined the image of the 1980s more than the Testarossa. While red's the traditional color for any Ferrari, there's a lot to be said for the Miami Vice white that this one's sporting. If you were going to drive one around on the street, this is it. [More pics...]
1978 Maserati Merak SS
In a sense, the Merak is the forgotten Maserati. Its styling was on par with Ferrari and any Lamborghini shy of the Countach, and while it won't do 185 mph—it's only a six cylinder, after all—it'll certainly give you all the charisma you can handle. This one has been so well maintained over the years that when it was time to restore it, new leather and a fresh coat of paint is all that was required. [More pics...]
