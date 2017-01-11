Cars

The Best Vintage Italian Rides On eBay, 12/2/14

By Published On 12/02/2014 By Published On 12/02/2014
The Best 1970s and 80s Italians on eBay
Wikimedia Commons
All Other Photos: eBay
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

"I'd like to consider Ferrari as a scaled down version of God." - Jeremy Clarkson

Nothing but the very best Italians from the 1970s and 80's this week on eBay Motors...

Related

related

I Spent A Day Driving An Entire Fleet Of Lamborghinis

related

This Gorgeous Custom Bike Was Inspired By A Ferrari 308 GTS

related

I Drove Nearly Every Single 2014 Ducati
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

I Spent A Day Driving An Entire Fleet Of Lamborghinis
The Best Italian Cars on eBay

1972 Alfa Romeo 1300 GT Junior
For many, this is the quintessential Alfa. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for in weight, character, and fun. [More pics...]

The best Italians on eBay

1988 Ducati 750F1S
If you had a superbike on your wall growing up, it was probably either a Ninja or Ducati. The fact that you can now get the two-wheeled object of your inner child's desires for under $20K is definitely tempting, isn't it? [More pics...]

The Best Italians on eBay

1988 Lamborghini Countach
Of course, that Ducati had to share wall space with the mother of all supercars. The Countach wasn't the first supercar, but it certainly redefined what it meant to have aggressive styling. It's a paradox that's both timeless and instantly recognizable as a 1970s design. [More pics...]

The Best Italians on eBay

1977 Ferrari 308 GTB
Magnum's car. That's really all you need to know about the 308 GTB. [More pics...]

related

This Gorgeous Custom Bike Was Inspired By A Ferrari 308 GTS
The Best Italians on eBay

1972 Moto Guzzi Eldorado
This isn't just a 40 year old Guzzi cruiser. It's a 40 year old Guzzi cruiser that had nearly every single nut and bolt replaced when it was fully restored...to police specification. As so many classic Guzzis go the custom route, it's nice to see one in a mostly original guise. [More pics...]

The Best Italians on eBay

1990 Ferrari Testarossa
Although this is technically a 1990 Ferrari, there's no single car that defined the image of the 1980s more than the Testarossa. While red's the traditional color for any Ferrari, there's a lot to be said for the Miami Vice white that this one's sporting. If you were going to drive one around on the street, this is it. [More pics...]

The Best Italians on eBay

1978 Maserati Merak SS
In a sense, the Merak is the forgotten Maserati. Its styling was on par with Ferrari and any Lamborghini shy of the Countach, and while it won't do 185 mph—it's only a six cylinder, after all—it'll certainly give you all the charisma you can handle. This one has been so well maintained over the years that when it was time to restore it, new leather and a fresh coat of paint is all that was required. [More pics...]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd take that Alfa, no questions asked. He'd also take the bus home, probably.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Cadillacs for Sale On eBay, 7/29/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best Bond Cars on eBay, 8/26/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best Black Friday-Worthy Rides on eBay, 11/25/14
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like