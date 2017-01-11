This Is What All Harley Cafe Racers Should Look Like

Unless you zeroed in on the engine first (which you really should, by the way) you could be forgiven for thinking this bike was...well...just about anything but a Harley Davidson. But it is. This bike's the stunning result of a collaborative effort between a pair of extremely top-notch shops in Spain that you've seen here fairly frequently: Cafe Racer Dreams and Valtoron, the latter noteworthy not just for badass rides, but for the fact that it operates its own foundry.
To call it something like "a nice build" would be an insult to the creativity and craftsmanship on display here.
Take a look at that tank. Not long before it was on this bike, it was a pool of molten metal thanks to the team over at Valtoron. The CRD guys took it, made a seat to match, and got to work on the rest of the bike.
And that exhaust—the bends, the quality of the joints, the way it subtly highlights the Sportster name without drawing attention away from the rest of the bike.
Like any top-rate custom bike, it's not without a quirk or two that you don't see very often...like a digital speedometer that's been relocated to the front wheel.*
*Protip: don't look down.
Looks, though, are only part of the story. A great bike's gotta ride like a great bike. It's gotta sound like a great bike. Fitting top-shelf bits from companies like Ohlins and Remus to a Harley-Davidson certainly seems like a good way to accomplish both.
So many exquisite details. Take 'em all in.
H/T: BikeEXIF
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's kind of impressed by this bike.