This Is What All Harley Cafe Racers Should Look Like

Unless you zeroed in on the engine first (which you really should, by the way) you could be forgiven for thinking this bike was...well...just about anything but a Harley Davidson. But it is. This bike's the stunning result of a collaborative effort between a pair of extremely top-notch shops in Spain that you've seen here fairly frequently: Cafe Racer Dreams and Valtoron, the latter noteworthy not just for badass rides, but for the fact that it operates its own foundry.

To call it something like "a nice build" would be an insult to the creativity and craftsmanship on display here.