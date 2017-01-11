Cars

This Is What All Harley Cafe Racers Should Look Like

By Published On 02/11/2015 By Published On 02/11/2015
CRD x Valtoron Harley
Daniel May

Unless you zeroed in on the engine first (which you really should, by the way) you could be forgiven for thinking this bike was...well...just about anything but a Harley Davidson. But it is. This bike's the stunning result of a collaborative effort between a pair of extremely top-notch shops in Spain that you've seen here fairly frequently: Cafe Racer Dreams and Valtoron, the latter noteworthy not just for badass rides, but for the fact that it operates its own foundry.

To call it something like "a nice build" would be an insult to the creativity and craftsmanship on display here.

CRD x Voltoron Harley
Daniel May

Take a look at that tank. Not long before it was on this bike, it was a pool of molten metal thanks to the team over at Valtoron. The CRD guys took it, made a seat to match, and got to work on the rest of the bike.

The CRD x Voltoron Harley
Daniel May

And that exhaust—the bends, the quality of the joints, the way it subtly highlights the Sportster name without drawing attention away from the rest of the bike.

CRD x Voltoron Harley
Daniel May

Like any top-rate custom bike, it's not without a quirk or two that you don't see very often...like a digital speedometer that's been relocated to the front wheel.*

*Protip: don't look down.

CRD x Voltoron Harley
Daniel May

Looks, though, are only part of the story. A great bike's gotta ride like a great bike. It's gotta sound like a great bike. Fitting top-shelf bits from companies like Ohlins and Remus to a Harley-Davidson certainly seems like a good way to accomplish both.

CRD x Voltoron Harley
Daniel May

So many exquisite details. Take 'em all in.


H/T: BikeEXIF


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's kind of impressed by this bike.

