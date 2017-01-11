The Captain America Bike From 'Easy Rider' Is for Sale

[Editor's Note: This post gives away the ending of Easy Rider. If you haven't seen the movie, stop whatever you're doing and go watch it.]

You'd be extremely hard pressed—in moviedom, anyway—to find a bike with more social significance and screen presence than the Captain America bike Peter Fonda rode throughout Easy Rider. In many respects, the bike itself became a star of the movie, right up there with Fonda or Dennis Hopper. And now, it's for sale, as the premier piece in a Hollywood-centric auction being held next month.

You may recall that the bike was unceremoniously murdered, along with Peter Fonda's character, at the end of the film. Of the four bikes that were made for the filming of the movie, this is the actual one used in that scene. Yes, it's been fully restored and is perfectly rideable, and it's actually the only original Captain America bike left, since the other three were stolen even before filming had ended.