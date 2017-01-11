12 Mom-Mobiles You Definitely Grew Up With

Ah, childhood—a simpler time when your only worry was trying to call "shotgun" before anyone else on the way to Discovery Zone. And for most of us, that childhood took place in the 1990s, which, let's face it, was the incredibly awkward adolescent phase of automobiles. New tech and electronics were having their seven minutes in heaven, and design-wise, all cars seemed to be large, and square. In other words: mom cars. Lovely, endearing mom cars.

These vehicles could almost always be spotted driving from home to the grocery store and back, filled with half of the soccer team, and the most important person in the world: you. To revisit those beautiful early memories, here are the 12 mom-est cars in recent history.