The Ferrari-Jaguar Formula One Car You Never Knew Existed

In the earliest days of Formula One, a man named Clemente Biondetti did something that has almost definitely never been done before or since. He built a Formula One car on his own, by combining elements of the top race cars from Jaguar and Ferrari...and by some accounts, from Maserati, too. He brought it to the first F1 Italian Grand Prix in 1950, and managed to qualify for the race, though he was unable to go the distance.

The Biondetti Ferrari Jaguar Special, as it's called, remains shrouded in mystery and has for decades been the subject of quiet debate by the most dedicated Ferrari and Jaguar lovers. This is its story.