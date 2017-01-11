The 8 Craziest Automotive Conspiracy Theories Of All Time

6. The guy who runs Formula One today participated in The Great Train Robbery

The theory: Bernie Ecclestone was a small time race car driver and manager in the 1950s, before dropping out of motorsports entirely for years. In 1963, one of the most daring train robberies of modern times took place, utilizing a former racer as the getaway driver—a known associate of Ecclestone’s. Flash forward to the late 1960s, and Ecclestone is suddenly wealthy "via property," most of the robbers are behind bars, and the most influential man F1 has ever known is on his way to the top.

The facts: Some of the participants were never captured, so Bernie’s participation is certainly plausible, but Ecclestone has been accused of myriad wrongdoings over the years that make this look like amateur hour—things like bribing bankers in $30,000,000,000 deals. He manages to sidestep each charge with admirable savvy, often discussing selected aspects of the case publicly. Rumors of his involvement with the Great Train Robbery have been around from the very beginning. His public comments? “There wasn't enough money on that train; I could have done something better than that.” If he were involved, someone would’ve talked by now.