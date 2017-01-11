Cars

This Hand-Built Ferrari Is One Of Only Five In The World

By Published On 03/06/2015 By Published On 03/06/2015
Touring Superleggera Berlinetta Lusso
Touring Superleggera

This Hand-Built Ferrari Is One Of Only Five In The World

You know the work of Touring Superleggera, even if the name doesn't ring a bell. Its Italian craftsmen built the gorgeous Alfa Romeo Disco Volante a couple of years ago, as well as the bodies for the definitive Bond car, the Aston Martin DB5, and last year's MINI Superleggera. Simply put, everything Touring Superleggera touches turns to gold.

Now, the automotive Midas is showing off its latest creation: the Touring Berlinetta Lusso. It's based on a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and is the epitome of poetry in motion.

Touring Superleggera Touring Berlinetta Lusso
Touring Superleggera

Touring Superleggera changed every single panel on the car's exterior and interior. Basically, the car's gone through more plastic (metallic?) surgery than most of Hollywood, and boy, does it look flawless.

Touring Superleggera Berlinetta Lusso
Touring Superleggera

Gone are the aggressive lines of the original F12, replaced with curves that flow effortlessly from the front of the car to the rear. Each panel is hand-beat and shaped using an English wheel, which is a very old-school way of getting metal to stretch and curve perfectly.

Touring Superleggera Berlinetta Lusso
Touring Berlinetta

The car resembling somewhat of a throwback isn't a coincidence. Timeless class is inherent in Superleggera's ethos, and it's all too easy to picture a middle aged Enzo Ferrari hopping in and zipping from Maranello to Lake Como for the weekend.

Touring Superleggera Berlinetta Lusso
Touring Superleggera

Inside, the Lusso truly defines what a grand tourer should be. Every single inch has been gone over and given the Touring Superleggera treatment.

Touring Superleggera Berlinetta Lusso
Touring Superleggera

That means nothing but the finest Italian leathers, and stitching that would make your best suit envious.

Touring Superleggera Berlinetta Lusso
Touring Superleggera

There will only be five Touring Berlinetta Lussos made, so don't get your hopes up that you'll see one sitting at your local dealership.

Touring Superleggera Berlinetta Lusso
Touring Superleggera

However, if you happen to see one in the wild, consider yourself very, very lucky.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He wants to drive this to Monaco for some reason.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
6 Cars That Prove Volkswagen Has Still Got It

related

READ MORE
These Creepy Photos of Abandoned Cars Look Like the Apocalypse

related

READ MORE
Audi's Sexy Off-Roading Wagon Is Here to Replace Your SUV
First Drives