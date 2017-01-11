This Hand-Built Ferrari Is One Of Only Five In The World
You know the work of Touring Superleggera, even if the name doesn't ring a bell. Its Italian craftsmen built the gorgeous Alfa Romeo Disco Volante a couple of years ago, as well as the bodies for the definitive Bond car, the Aston Martin DB5, and last year's MINI Superleggera. Simply put, everything Touring Superleggera touches turns to gold.
Now, the automotive Midas is showing off its latest creation: the Touring Berlinetta Lusso. It's based on a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and is the epitome of poetry in motion.
Touring Superleggera changed every single panel on the car's exterior and interior. Basically, the car's gone through more plastic (metallic?) surgery than most of Hollywood, and boy, does it look flawless.
Gone are the aggressive lines of the original F12, replaced with curves that flow effortlessly from the front of the car to the rear. Each panel is hand-beat and shaped using an English wheel, which is a very old-school way of getting metal to stretch and curve perfectly.
The car resembling somewhat of a throwback isn't a coincidence. Timeless class is inherent in Superleggera's ethos, and it's all too easy to picture a middle aged Enzo Ferrari hopping in and zipping from Maranello to Lake Como for the weekend.
Inside, the Lusso truly defines what a grand tourer should be. Every single inch has been gone over and given the Touring Superleggera treatment.
That means nothing but the finest Italian leathers, and stitching that would make your best suit envious.
There will only be five Touring Berlinetta Lussos made, so don't get your hopes up that you'll see one sitting at your local dealership.
However, if you happen to see one in the wild, consider yourself very, very lucky.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He wants to drive this to Monaco for some reason.