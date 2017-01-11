This Hand-Built Ferrari Is One Of Only Five In The World

You know the work of Touring Superleggera, even if the name doesn't ring a bell. Its Italian craftsmen built the gorgeous Alfa Romeo Disco Volante a couple of years ago, as well as the bodies for the definitive Bond car, the Aston Martin DB5, and last year's MINI Superleggera. Simply put, everything Touring Superleggera touches turns to gold.

Now, the automotive Midas is showing off its latest creation: the Touring Berlinetta Lusso. It's based on a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and is the epitome of poetry in motion.