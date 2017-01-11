The 6 Deadliest Vehicles Of All Time

Definitively narrowing down the world's most deadly vehicles is a virtually impossible task. Some cars—like the Model T and Volkswagen Beetle—were produced in truly massive quantities, and in an era that predates most automotive fatality records, meaning there's no way to know just how many people actually died behind the wheel of these ubiquitous cars.

The best data publicly available is via the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which has been keeping excellent records of fatalities for every car sold in the US dating back to the 1980s. What you see here are some of the deadliest cars of the IIHS era and historical examples of individual vehicles responsible for a shockingly high number of deaths.