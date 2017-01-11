The Definitive Guide to Parking Lot Etiquette

For most car guys, parking in a crowded lot is one of life's biggest stressors. Car doors flying open, out of control shopping carts, reckless drivers. It's a mess.

That's in no small part due to the fact that so many people are either unaware of, or completely disregard, even the most fundamental rules of parking lot etiquette. If you happen to be one of those people—or know of someone who is—consider this the Bible of polite parking.