The Fastest Car Ever Produced Is For Sale

We raved about it when it hit 270 mph and topped the Bugatti Veyron's top speed mark, and now we're here to tell you how you can own that speed yourself. That's right: the Hennessey Venom GT is up for sale. All you need is $1.4 million, and it can be all yours.
The Venom GT holds more than just the verified speed record. It holds the Guinness record for 0-300 km/h acceleration at 13.63 seconds and the Hypercar World Record for 0-200 mph acceleration at 14.51 seconds. All those records in one car for a measly $1.4 mil? Sounds like a steal to me.
While Hennessey Performance used a NASA runway to set the Venom's speed records, we're sure you'll find a good place to put the car through its paces. You had a spare $1.4 million to buy the thing, after all.
If you're actually serious about buying this bad boy, check out this page to get the contact info for John Hennessey himself. Our one requirement for you in exchange for us leading you there? Recreate this badass picture and send it to us.
