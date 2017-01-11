There's An Insane Ferrari-Powered Home-Built Bike On Craigslist

You're looking at a one-of-a-kind, hand-made bike built entirely by one man in his garage over a period of five years, and that's not even the coolest part. It's powered by a V6 pulled from a Ferrari Dino, that was then supercharged. In other words, if you like vintage Ferraris, and you like custom bikes, then it's probably time you started pricing all of your organs, because it's on Craigslist for a cool quarter million dollars.
The bike is a pet project of a man named Andreas Georgeades. In some circles, he's an absolute legend that built his own MotoGP race-winning bike in the 1960s, and helped to pioneer racing with your knee out. He constructed a few Ferrari-powered bikes in the 1970s, '80s, and '90s, but this one's unique even among those.
George the Greek—as he's called—took the Dino V6 and built his own timing system from scratch so that it would run exactly how he wanted, not to mention be a rolling work of art. Then, just so he could go just a little bit (or a lot) faster, he supercharged it.
He also built nearly everything else on the bike, from the frame to the suspension. Why did he do it? As he said back in the 1990s, "I wanted to bring the mystique of the marque to my two-wheel riding. Plus, I like the excitement of effortlessly going 130-plus."
It's definitely an amazing bike, but "effortless" might not be the right word. There are a lot more photos of this beauty, right here.
