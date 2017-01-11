There's An Insane Ferrari-Powered Home-Built Bike On Craigslist

George the Greek—as he's called—took the Dino V6 and built his own timing system from scratch so that it would run exactly how he wanted, not to mention be a rolling work of art. Then, just so he could go just a little bit (or a lot) faster, he supercharged it.

He also built nearly everything else on the bike, from the frame to the suspension. Why did he do it? As he said back in the 1990s, "I wanted to bring the mystique of the marque to my two-wheel riding. Plus, I like the excitement of effortlessly going 130-plus."

It's definitely an amazing bike, but "effortless" might not be the right word. There are a lot more photos of this beauty, right here.