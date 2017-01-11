Cars

The Life Sized Tonka Truck

The Real Life Tonka Truck
Ford

Your childhood has officially come full circle. There was nothing better than playing with Tonka trucks as a kid, and evidently, Ford's designers feel the exact same way. Meet the real life Ford Tonka truck.

The Real Life Tonka Truck
Ford

Is Ford or Tonka really going to produce this? Unfortunately not. It's designed to bring attention to the Ford F-750 lines of trucks. Think heavy-duty professional grade trucks designed for places like quarries, and you've got the idea.

The Real Life Tonka Truck
Ford

Still, where the hell are you gonna find a sandbox big enough for this thing?


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He traded Tonka trucks for Bburago models at the ripe old age of four.

