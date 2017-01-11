The Life Sized Tonka Truck

Your childhood has officially come full circle. There was nothing better than playing with Tonka trucks as a kid, and evidently, Ford's designers feel the exact same way. Meet the real life Ford Tonka truck.
Is Ford or Tonka really going to produce this? Unfortunately not. It's designed to bring attention to the Ford F-750 lines of trucks. Think heavy-duty professional grade trucks designed for places like quarries, and you've got the idea.
Still, where the hell are you gonna find a sandbox big enough for this thing?
