This 765 hp Autonomous Concept Needs To Happen ASAP

The Giugaro Designed Gea
ItalDesign

Over the past few decades, Giorgetto Giugiaro has designed everything from the DeLorean, BMW M1, and Lotus Esprit, to bikes for Ducati, handguns for Beretta, and cameras for Nikon. He's so good in fact, he's made it into the Automotive Hall of Fame.

Now, he's designed a car specifically for the autonomous age. It's called the Gea. Clearly, it's sleek, but it's also as revolutionary as one might expect from a man of Guigaro's stature. Take a closer look:

Guigiaro's Autonomous Gea concept
ItalDesign

Overall, the car's basically a driverless limo, albeit one with stunning Italian lines, plenty of carbon fiber, and enough tech to make a Tesla look like a old Ford Escort.

The ItalDesign Gea
ItalDesign

Just how revolutionary are we talking here? For starters, look at the windows. They're auto-tinting and are designed to adjust to whatever driving mode the car's in, or whatever mood you're in. When you're riding down the highway in autonomous mode, they'll match the car's paint.

Giugiaro Autonomous Car Concept
ItalDesign

But the interior's where the real magic happens. That red light emanating from the cabin is supposed to be a virtual red carpet, welcoming you to a cockpit where you don't have to do anything at all.

Giugiaro's Geo Concept
ItalDesign

To keep things as simple as possible for the passengers, Giugiaro worked with LG to develop an app specifically for this car. It controls everything, down to which mood you want the car to have:

  • Business mode is essentially a super-fancy cubicle, complete with white light and dropdown LCDs.
  • Wellness mode converts the car to a miniature gym, with pre-set workout regimens using various components as exercise aids.
  • Dream mode is designed to "reproduce the typical environment found when flying first class." The seats fold into beds, the windows darken, and the screens show starry skies.

Giugiaro Gea Concept
ItalDesign

As you'd expect, everything on the interior is top-flight, from the hand-sewn Italian silk carpeting to the bespoke touchscreens LG made exclusively for this car. There's even a holograph screen built directly into the dash.

If you decide to drive yourself, the driving dynamics are much, much different: you can only move the steering wheel a little bit, and the car senses how hard you're pulling to gauge how sharply to turn the wheels.

Giugiaro Gea Concept
ItalDesign

As for the car itself, it's all-electric, sports 765 hp, and charges itself cordlessly. Giugiaro couldn't bring himself to cut into the car's striking lines to add the electric equivalent of a fuel door.

A little revolution is good every now and then, right?


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. Amazingly, he wouldn't mind going cross-country in this.

