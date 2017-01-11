This 765 hp Autonomous Concept Needs To Happen ASAP

Over the past few decades, Giorgetto Giugiaro has designed everything from the DeLorean, BMW M1, and Lotus Esprit, to bikes for Ducati, handguns for Beretta, and cameras for Nikon. He's so good in fact, he's made it into the Automotive Hall of Fame.

Now, he's designed a car specifically for the autonomous age. It's called the Gea. Clearly, it's sleek, but it's also as revolutionary as one might expect from a man of Guigaro's stature. Take a closer look: