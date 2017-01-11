It's one of the most iconic gaming helmets out there, and now it's the real deal. Meet the Halo motorcycle helmet, coming soon to a head near you.
Originally atop Master Chief Petty Officer John-117's head, it's been crafted into a wearable, safe helmet.
The helmet's DOT-certified, and has some extra ventilation in front to help cut down on fogging up, since you don't just reappear somewhere else after you crash in real life.
They're not making a ton of 'em, and if you're interested in getting one for yourself, it ships in July.
