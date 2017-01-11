Cars

The Halo Motorcycle Helmet

The Halo Motorcycle Helmet
NECA

It's one of the most iconic gaming helmets out there, and now it's the real deal. Meet the Halo motorcycle helmet, coming soon to a head near you.

The Halo Motorcycle Helmet
NECA

Originally atop Master Chief Petty Officer John-117's head, it's been crafted into a wearable, safe helmet. 

The Halo Motorcycle Helmet
NECA

The helmet's DOT-certified, and has some extra ventilation in front to help cut down on fogging up, since you don't just reappear somewhere else after you crash in real life.

The Halo Motorcycle Helmet
NECA

They're not making a ton of 'em, and if you're interested in getting one for yourself, it ships in July.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He just had a weird flashback to his college days.

