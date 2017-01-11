Cars

Old-School Helmets Packed With Modern Tech

By Published On 08/22/2014 By Published On 08/22/2014
This old-school helmet is packed with tech
All Photos: Hedon

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

Introducing the Hedon x 1971 4:10 Helmet. There are three basic things you need to know about it:

1) It's gloriously retro.

2) It offers all the protection of a modern helmet.

3) They're only making 100 of them, so you should probably act quickly if you want one.

Related

related

Fighter Pilot Tech In A Motorcycle Helmet

related

Fighter Pilot Tech In A Motorcycle Helmet
Kevlar offers top shelf protection.

The outer shell's made from Kevlar—as in, the same stuff as bulletproof vests—and it meets all safety requirements and protects your head from some of the nastier side effects of scraping along pavement at speed, while weighing under two pounds.

The Hedon features real brass snaps.

Obviously, it's painted in colors clearly emblematic of the early 1970s, so to keep the theme going it's available with a bubble visor that easily attaches via the trio of brass snaps up front.

This old-school helmet is packed with tech

The outer rim of the face and neck area is lined with legit leather, while the padding is lined with microsuede—and it's antimicrobial, if you happen to care about things like that while wearing such a righteous retro helmet.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. Judging by the smell, his helmet isn't antimicrobial. Follow him on Twitter if you have any tips for that.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Creepy Photos of Abandoned Cars Look Like the Apocalypse

related

READ MORE
How to Get Top Dollar When Selling Your Used Car

related

READ MORE
The Absolute Best Cars of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like