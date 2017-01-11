The Jaguar XJ220 Is The Perfect Supercar

The inside is straightforward. The dash wraps around the driver’s side of the car and the seats hug your kidneys almost as well as a proper racing seat, all while keeping you nice and comfy at three times the highway speed limit. Nearly every inch is wrapped in Connolly leather, famous for only using cows from a free range Norwegian herd.

To recap: The XJ220 is sexy as hell, features ridiculously advanced aero, has a race-derived engine, is supremely luxurious, and was the fastest car in the world when it came out. Perfect? Mmm-hmm.



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He remembers vividly when this car came out and it’s one of his absolute favorite cars of all time.