The Absolutely Insane 1,341 hp Daily Driver

Koenigsegg Agera RS
Koenigsegg

When it comes to the products from Swedish supercar maker Koenigsegg, people have come to expect hand crafted, high tech, absurdly powerful cars that are just as fast and expensive as they are difficult to pronounce.

The brand new Agera RS respectfully continues the trend.

Vital Stats:
Koenigsegg

Vital Stats:

  • Engine: 5.0L Twin Turbo V8
  • HP: 1,160, up to 1,341
  • Number Produced: 25 (15 left)
Koenigsegg Agera RS
Koenigsegg

Largely an update of the existing Agera platform, the new Agera RS may only bump the horsepower ratings by 36hp over the outgoing Agera R, but that becomes a moot point when you realize the power output is now a mind-numbing 1,160 hp on regular pump gas, before the optional Megawatt package that boosts output to 1,341 hp.

Koenigsegg Agera RS
Koenigsegg

A lot of the upgrades on the RS involve enhancements that help you get it around the track a few seconds faster, like improved aerodynamics in the body work, more adjustable chassis settings, and a lower curb weight.

Koenigsegg Agera RS
Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg is keen to tout the Agera RS's luggage capacity and "everyday usability." That means things like a specially developed lightweight sound deadening material to line the cabin, which works in tandem with active noise cancellation to keep things (relatively) quiet.

So, if you've been in the market for a multi-million dollar, 1,160 hp daily driver, you should probably get in line now. They're only making 25 of these...and 10 of 'em are already spoken for.

John Munson is a contributor to Supercompressor. He's your grandmother's favorite. Follow him on Instagram @jwmunson

