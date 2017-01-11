This 6-Cylinder Custom BMW Is Aesthetic Bliss

Fred "Krugger" Bertrand has, to the best of our knowledge, absolutely no relation to the deranged Friday the 13th madman. Truth be told he's probably crazier, if his latest ride is anything to go on. While he's consistently one of the top motorcycle builders in the world, the K1600 Nurb that you're looking at takes things a step or three further.
The project was started when BMW of France, having studied some of Krugger's other bikes, dropped off a perfectly fine K1600 and told him to go nuts. The only restraints were that the bike had to retain all the technical advancements, like traction control and electronically-adjusting suspension.
The only electronic bits he was allowed to remove were the radio, the GPS system, and the heated seat, which was promptly replaced with this beautiful distressed leather number.
BMW also stressed that the bike had to retain all of the six-cylinder's original 161 hp. With that in mind, Krugger removed the engine, the shocks, all of the electronics, and a few miscellaneous pieces...and threw the rest of the bike out.
With that, he began the 3,000 hour task of building every inch of the bike from scratch.
Bending a frame to the right shape, then hand-forming aluminum and steel is a tough task in its own right, but given the immense amount of wiring needed for the K1600's various systems, finding a place to hide everything was one of the biggest challenges.
Still, he not only found room to hide the wiring and the entire cooling system, he even added a hidden storage compartment, right before the taillight.
By Krugger's own admission, he was going for a new spin on Art Deco design; and while we would have definitely rocked this in the '30s, the most impressive touches are the hidden details. Take a close look at the wheels: those extra slits by the rim are to allow more air to reach the brake rotor for cooling purposes and were inspired by wheels of some of the most badass 1980s rally cars to have roamed the planet.
The bike's also incredibly slender, which is especially impressive when you stop to think about just how wide this engine is. There's a reason most bikes are one, two, three, or four cylinders, and almost never six, but he's pulled it off.
The bottom line is this bike's so well-engineered and so well-executed that if BMW had debuted it as its own concept bike, no one would have doubted them, and the buzz would've melted the Internet.
Instead, we can just revel in the beautiful insanity that is the K1600 Nurb.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He absolutely adores good engineering, which is why he loves this bike.