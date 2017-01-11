Cars

The Coolest Things I Saw At The Miami International Auto Show

Published On 11/13/2014
The 2014 Miami International Auto Show
All Photos: Gavin Woolard

Last week I visited the 2014 Miami International Auto Show in South Florida. Sure, the bigger Auto Show circuit displays are in New York, Detroit, and LA, but Miami's show proved itself a unique affair. From your Mom's new minivan to a stunning Pagani Huayra, the show had something for everyone, and I didn't want to leave. Ever. 

Below are some of the coolest things I saw while walking around the show. Exciting doesn't even begin to describe the atmosphere.

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

The first exhibit I stumbled across was a veritable work of art. Urban artists from around the country had been called together to each create a single car for the show. Artists created their designs digitally and then the designs were adhered to the cars via vinyl wrap. The end result was undeniably awesome. Seen here is artist Bisco Smith's Mini. 

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

This Aventador rightly drew a lot of attention. Done by artist Duaiv, the Lamborghini was flocked with photographers trying to capture every aspect of its bright and abstract paint scheme.

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

Hyundai had its SEMA Genesis Coupe on hand, and trust me, this car was having plenty of people doing double takes. The color, aggressive body panels, forged wheels, and racing seats really made this vehicle stand out. 

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

Here is the Dodge Charger Hellcat, the ridiculously-fast muscle car everyone has been talking about. It was voted “Star of the Show” by the Southern Automotive Media Association. I didn't meet a single person who disagreed. 

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

This gold beauty is a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Super Trofeo race car. The Super Trofeo is effectively a Lamborghini racing series for amateur drivers. Anyone can buy or rent one of these cars (if you have the dough, obviously) and take it to designated race days on amateur tracks. 

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

Mechanical Goodness. Check out the exhaust pipes, huge carbon diffuser and wing, and all those other mechanical bits open to view. How could you not want to get in and whip this around a track?

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

It was hard to restrain the memories of the fun (read: mischief) that was had when Lambo gave us one of these for the weekend.

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

The new Ford Mustang was the crown jewel of the Ford booth. It's been completely redesigned from the chassis up and is one pony car you surely don't want to miss.

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

So Red Bull may not give you wings, but the Mclaren 650s sure does. With enough power to easily reach speeds of 200mph, if you open your doors and floor it at the same time there's a good chance you might actually get airborne. 

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

This limited-edition Maserati was a total eye-catcher. The matching white and blue contrasting interior had some serious pizazz. 

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

It was great to see the Lexus RC F drawing considerable attention. Japanese V8's are no joke.

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

This was the first time I had seen a Corvette Stingray ZO6 in person. Got beef? In this instance, I'm referring to beef as the huge motor this thing carries, the beefy tires making it possible to put that power to the road, and beef you might cause when blowing the doors off of cars twice its price.

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

Not a particularly new car, but a beautiful exotic none the less. The F12 Ferrari in yellow is Italian automotive heritage at its finest.

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

Hands down the most intimidating yet beautiful interior I have ever sat in. This leather, metal, and carbon mix belongs to the Pagani Huayra. 

The 2014 Miami International Auto Show
The 2014 Miami International Auto Show

With Pagani automobiles just recently made available in America, you will have to shell out over $1.5 million to get one of these limited run super-cars. Only 100 Huayra's are being built and no two are the same. Pagani will build the car to the specifications of your choice, meaning any color combo is available. 

See why I didn't want to leave? 


Gavin Woolard is an editorial intern at Supercompressor. Watch him win the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series in 2015. Follow him on Instagram.

