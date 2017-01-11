Cars

This Is The Rolls-Royce Of Motorcycles

The Rolls-Royce of Motorcycles
All Photos: Midual

In the real world, the best things aren't free; you have to be prepared to shell out some serious money. In this case, the best is the Midual Type 1: it's a $185,000 French luxury bike that you can preorder now. It's also just a little bit nuts in the best kind of way.

The Midual is a well engineered bike.

It's big, it's beautiful, and it's incredibly engineered. The aluminum chassis plays the role of both body and fuel tank for efficiency's sake.

Dozens of different leathers? Yep, that's choice for you.

If you want luxury, you'd be hard pressed to find a better bike anywhere in the world. The choices go beyond mere colors, and you've got literally dozens of different types of leathers from which to choose.

The Rolls-Royce of Motorcycles

Directly in front of you, the Midual's got more gauges than most of today's cars, all beautifully encased in wood...or leather...or brushed aluminum. For 185 grand, it's entirely your call.

The Rolls-Royce of Motorcycles

With just over 100 hp, it's not going to set a world record for acceleration, but it's not supposed to. Instead, it's set up more like a car's engine, with a couple of air intakes and liquid cooling.

The Rolls-Royce of Motorcycles

To help ensure the ride is as comfy as possible, the custom suspension even has extra capacity shock absorbers, so if there are any bumps in your $185,000 road, you'll never notice 'em.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He's not really sure what a luxury bike should feel like, but he's very interested in finding out. Follow his bumpy path on Twitter.

