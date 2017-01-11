Cars

Lexus Wants To Build... A Mini?

Published On 03/04/2015
The Lexus LS-FA Concept
Lexus

The Lexus LF-A concept was a bonafide supercar, leading to a $400,000 production model that many rank as one of the greatest performance cars ever made. The brand new Lexus LF-SA is...absolutely nothing like that at all.

LF-SA stands for "Lexus Future Small Adventurer." The idea is that rising population densities will lead buyers to choose compact, efficient cars a la the BMW i3 or the ever-popular MINI Cooper. And Lexus wants to throw their hat in the ring. 

Lexus LF-SA Concept
Lexus

The exterior styling is striking, with wild angles that look as if they would be equally at home in a post apocalyptic Thunderdrome as they would on a crowded city street. Credit where it's due: it definitely doesn't look like anything Lexus has ever made.

Lexus LF-SA Concept
Lexus

The designers packed the insides with tons of technology, like a freaking holographic instrument cluster and, despite the fact that the entire thing is only 135 inches long, made room enough for four normal-sized people.

Lexus LF-SA
Lexus

The LF-SA will likely never be made in the exact form you see here, but you can expect some of these design cues to make it into a production ultra-compact wearing the Lexus badge in the next few years.


John Munson is a contributor to Supercompressor. The smallest car he would ever own is a Fiat Jolly. Follow him on Instagram @jwmunson

