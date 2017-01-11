11 Of The Most Badass Rides Found On Google Street View

Google Street View has long been the go-to for checking up on your childhood home, pretending to tour somewhere exotic, and, occasionally, actually sussing out where you're going. As Google's fleet of prying eyes canvasses the globe, it's caught a ton of amazing cars out in the wild, from pristine supercars to sweet classics.
Some of the greats have been lost to updated images, but here are11 of the very best that you can still spot.
1. Ferrari LaFerrari and Testarossa
Location: Maranello, Italy—right by the Ferrari Museum [See more]
2. Bugatti Veyron
Location: Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA [See more]
3. Mustang Mach 1
Location: The I5 outside of Labec, CA [See more]
h/t: cpnslow
4. Lamborghini Murcielago
Location: Stuck in traffic in Geneva [See more]
5. Porsche 911
Location: Directly across from the the CHP station on the I-5 in CA. [See more]
7. Lamborghini Gallardo
Location: Awkwardly parked on the curb in Cannes, France [See more]
8. Mercedes G63 AMG and E350 Wagon
Location: Highland Park Village, Highland Park, TX [See more]
9. Two Ferraris and a Maserati
Location: Hans Road, London [See more]
10. Lamborghini Murcielago
Location: Hans Road, London...just across the street from the other cars [See more]
h/t: SupercarStreetview
11. Bugatti Veyron
Location: The Dorchester, London [See more]
h/t: Exotic Car Spotting