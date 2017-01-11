Cars

11 Of The Most Badass Rides Found On Google Street View

Published On 05/19/2015
Badass rides on Street View
©2015 Google

Google Street View has long been the go-to for checking up on your childhood home, pretending to tour somewhere exotic, and, occasionally, actually sussing out where you're going. As Google's fleet of prying eyes canvasses the globe, it's caught a ton of amazing cars out in the wild, from pristine supercars to sweet classics.

Some of the greats have been lost to updated images, but here are11 of the very best that you can still spot.

The best cars on Street view

1. Ferrari LaFerrari and Testarossa

Location: Maranello, Italy—right by the Ferrari Museum [See more]

Badass rides on Streetview
©2015 Google

2. Bugatti Veyron

Location: Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA [See more]

The most badass rides on street view
©2015 Google

3. Mustang Mach 1

Location: The I5 outside of Labec, CA [See more]


h/t: cpnslow

The Best Cars on Street View

4. Lamborghini Murcielago

Location: Stuck in traffic in Geneva [See more]

Badass Rides on Google
©2015 Google

5. Porsche 911

Location: Directly across from the the CHP station on the I-5 in CA. [See more]

Badass rides on Google
©2015 Google

6. Ferrari F40

Location: Parked inside a garage, in Denmark [See more]


h/t: Leska1

The best rides on street view
©2015 Google

7. Lamborghini Gallardo

Location: Awkwardly parked on the curb in Cannes, France [See more]

Badass Rides on Street View
©2015 Google

8. Mercedes G63 AMG and E350 Wagon

Location: Highland Park Village, Highland Park, TX [See more]

Badass rides on Street View
@2015 Google

9. Two Ferraris and a Maserati

Location: Hans Road, London [See more]

Badass Rides on Street view
©2105 Google

10. Lamborghini Murcielago

Location: Hans Road, London...just across the street from the other cars [See more]


h/t: SupercarStreetview

The best rides on street view
©2105 Google

11. Bugatti Veyron

Location: The Dorchester, London [See more]


h/t: Exotic Car Spotting

