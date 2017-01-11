The 10 Most Expensive Speeding Tickets Of All Time

You are cruising along, your arm wrapped around your favorite girl—or at least your favorite sandwich—the best driving song ever turned up to 11, the ride filled with aural bliss; you are young and on top of the world and literally nothing can ever slow you down. Then you hear the piercing shrill of a siren's song and peep those blue and red lights swirling in your rear-view mirror. Sh*t.

Speeding tickets are usually akin to fire ants: one is manageable, but when they start coming in bunches, you're going to get burned. Unfortunately some tickets are greater than others—and some are like, 100x greater than others (oh hey Switzerland). Listed below are the 10 most expensive speeding tickets ever recorded. Penny-pinching racers, Tokyo drift your eyeballs away from this list.