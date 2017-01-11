Cars

The Amphibious Plane Camper Will Be Here In 18 Months

By Published On 08/19/2014
The amphibious plane camper you need
All Photos: MVP Aero

Growing up I assumed that by 2014 we would all be piloting our own private aircraft—boats, cars, etc. It's a bummer that this hasn't happened—and that I don't live in a house-plane—but apparently a company in Delaware is keeping the dream alive with a new amphibious sea plane, the MVP Aero Model 3.

Better late than never.

The low-powered plane can not only land on water or land (it's a triphibian!), but is designed to support a hammock system between the cabin and tail, as well as open up when it's in boat mode. When it's time to chill, the two-person cockpit flips out and takes on a covering, creating a large living situation.

The amphibious plane camper you need

Expected to be capable of 104 knots (120 mph), the plane and its 100 hp engine also have an outboard motor so you can put around your local rivers and lakes, though we'd still rather go bayou-style and use the fan.

The amphibious plane camper you need

As you can tell, there's no prototype yet—just a mockup—but the company says they will be flying in 18 months. Since aviation money is always tight, MVP Aero is going to start out as a kitplane, to be built by aviation hobbyists who will in turn be able to provide feedback to future versions that will be sold ready-made.

The amphibious plane camper you need

The base price will be around $189,000 without options, and the experimental build kit is $169,000, so it's not necessarily out of reach, especially if you approach this with the "Van Life" attitude. Home is where you land it, people. 


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He cannot fly. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

