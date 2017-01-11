Dodge's New Charger Cop Car Cannot Be Eluded

Easy to miss with all of the hype surrounding Dodge's new Charger SRT Hellcat, the company also dropped the new Charger Pursuit this week. It's fast, bright, cool, and if you see it in your mirror, pretty much your only option is to throw yourself at the mercy of the courts. Here's what you're looking at:
It's got a 370 hp Hemi V8, and it puts the power to the ground via all four wheels.
To withstand the rigors of parking for hours while officers eat donuts, as well as to ensure the capacity to properly hunt down criminals, the brakes have been upgraded, and the front fascia actually includes brake ducts—a feature normally reserved only for cars that see the harshest track duties.
Inside, the seats's side bolsters have been specially designed to accommodate officers' guns and walkie talkies; meanwhile, the shifter has been moved to the steering wheel, so there's room for laptops and all the other equipment cops tend to have on the center console.
Interestingly, there's a special fan just for the trunk. Dodge swears it's to better keep electrical components cool, but it's oddly reassuring that if, in the course of events, you happen to find yourself locked in a police car's trunk, you won't run out of air.
Aside from all the typical police car goodies—the siren automatically adjusts along with the car's speed—Dodge is offering the car with bulletproof doors and steel seat backs.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He'd love to see Dodge set up a GTA 5-style media test drive of the new Pursuit.