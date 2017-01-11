Lexus Just Dropped 476 HP of V8 Godliness In the GS F

When Lexus dropped its M3-rivaling IS F a year ago, it left a glaring hole in the lineup. And while Lexus patched up a large part of that hole when the RC F launched last summer, anyone wanting the combination of power and four door practicality that the IS F offered was out of luck...until now.

Lexus essentially took all the best performance parts of the RC F and mated them with the best comfy bits from the GS to form the brand new GS F.

That's our kind of hybrid.