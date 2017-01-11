Lexus Just Dropped 476 HP of V8 Godliness In the GS F

When Lexus dropped its M3-rivaling IS F a year ago, it left a glaring hole in the lineup. And while Lexus patched up a large part of that hole when the RC F launched last summer, anyone wanting the combination of power and four door practicality that the IS F offered was out of luck...until now.
Lexus essentially took all the best performance parts of the RC F and mated them with the best comfy bits from the GS to form the brand new GS F.
That's our kind of hybrid.
The best place to start with this car is under the hood. With the same 467 hp V8 from the RC F, it's obviously what you'll notice the most, and also what you're really paying for. It certainly tends to make pretty sounds, as well as blurry scenery if your right foot tends to get a bit heavy.
In addition to beefing up the suspension, the GS F gets the torque vectoring differential, which is just a fancy way of saying it has a state-of-the-art setup that allocates the engine's power to whichever wheel needs it the most, so you can put the car exactly where you want it with ridiculous ease.
Inside, it's still the luxury-soaked GS you'd expect, albeit with much huggier seats to hold you in place when you're discovering for yourself just what in the hell a torque vectoring differential actually does.
Think of it as the ultimate compromise between performance and practicality.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He got to play with that differential last summer, and he really does like it.