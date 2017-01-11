Is The Vencer Sarthe The Purest Supercar Money Can Buy?

Dutch-based Vencer first announced a concept supercar a few years ago, and with it, the intention to go toe-to-toe with the Ferraris of the world. As the cliché goes, good things come to those who wait, and now, after several different iterations of the concept, Vencer is ready to begin producing the Sarthe.

With a claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top-end of over 210 mph, it would appear good things are on the way.