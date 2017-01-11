Cars

Is The Vencer Sarthe The Purest Supercar Money Can Buy?

Vencer Sarthe
Dutch-based Vencer first announced a concept supercar a few years ago, and with it, the intention to go toe-to-toe with the Ferraris of the world. As the cliché goes, good things come to those who wait, and now, after several different iterations of the concept, Vencer is ready to begin producing the Sarthe.

With a claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top-end of over 210 mph, it would appear good things are on the way.

The purest supercar you can buy

You'd be forgiven for thinking it looks like the illegitimate offspring of a McLaren F1. This car was designed as a throwback to race cars of the 1980s, which just so happen to overlap with the F1's early developmental years.

The purest supercar you can buy

Still, there are those who insist it's what's beneath the skin that counts, and to those people, the Sarthe's answer is this. Right behind the seats, 6.3 liters of supercharged V8 fury net 622 hp and deliver it solely to the rear wheels via a manual transmission. The lack of a fancy, paddle shifted dual clutch transmission means you'll actually have to work out your left foot a bit.

The purest supercar you can buy

Even on the inside it's got more in common with an '80s supercar than a modern one. Sure, there are a few square miles worth of suede and leather, but that's about it. This is about as elemental as crazy high-end cars get these days.

The purest supercar you can buy

For a little bit more money (in the $350,000 range, pre-tax) than a corresponding Ferrari, you get a car with—in theory—around the same performance but much lower tech. Unquestionably it's a supercar made for purists. Is it worth it? Guess we'll see. 


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He likes the low-tech approach in theory, but he'll reserve judgment until he gets to drive one. Follow him on Twitter, which he's still using without drivers' aids.

