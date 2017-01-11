Cars

The New Jaguar XE Wants To Beat Up Your BMW 3 Series

By Published On 09/08/2014 By Published On 09/08/2014
The New 2016 Jaguar XE
All Photos: Jaguar

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

The Jaguar XE is more than just a new Jaguar. It's the new Jaguar on which the company's pinning its hopes of competing directly with BMW, Audi, Mercedes, and Lexus in the range of cars you can actually afford to drive every day.

With 340 hp and lines like these, you're probably going to want it. Take a look.

Related

related

Hello, Gorgeous: Introducing Jaguar’s Project 7

related

Jaguar Just Brought Back The E-Type Lightweight

related

Hello, Gorgeous: Introducing Jaguar’s Project 7
The 2016 Jaguar XE S

Under the hood of the sportier XE S guise, they've thrown the same 340 hp supercharged six cylinder from the F Type. That means 60 mph can happen in just 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

The 2016 Jaguar XE S

You can get it in either rear or all wheel drive, and the bodywork is so slick that the drag coefficient is just 0.26. That's almost as good as a Prius without looking like, well, a Prius.

It uses a lot aluminum in the chassis to keep weight down, and it comes in at just 3250 lbs, which is a helluva lot less than some of its competitors.

Inside, of course, it's a Jag. That means plenty of leather to go around, but also a sportiness in line with Jaguar's new "it's good to be bad" image.

related

Jaguar Just Brought Back The E-Type Lightweight

So is it better than the 3 Series? Until we drive it, we can't say, but it certainly looks the part, doesn't it?


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He's probably the only automotive journalist in the world who liked the old X Type, because it was great in snow. Follow him to a love of Jag-u-ars on Twitter.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
6 Cars That Prove Volkswagen Has Still Got It

related

READ MORE
The Car You Drive and the Signals You Send
LexusIS_Oct16

related

READ MORE
Why the Holidays Are the Best Time of Year to Buy a Car

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like