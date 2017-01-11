The Aventador SV Is The Fastest Lamborghini Ever Made

This is the Lamborghini Aventador SV. It’s the 750 hp Aventador for people who think the regular 690 hp version is too slow, or doesn’t corner well enough. Put simply this is the fastest Lamborghini ever made.
And that’s not even the most impressive bit...
Vital Stats:
- Engine: V12
- HP: 750
- Weight: 3,362 lbs
- 0-60 mph: 2.8 seconds
- Top Speed: 217+
Obviously the engine's been cranked up a bit, but the real story here is the reduced weight. Lambos have rarely been the lightest cars on the road, so trimming the weight by over 100 pounds from the base Aventador's a huge help, and part of the reason the SV can hit 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.
The active aero on the Aventador SV is even totally customizable, in that you can set it to fit your particular driving style. In terms of downforce, it's a step of up of 170% from the old car, and it's designed to function in tandem with a new adaptive suspension to really keep things glued to the road.
Essentially, the Magneto Rheological Suspension knows things like when to compensate for the weight shifting forward during hard braking. It adjusts in corners so rapidly you'll never even feel it do so.
That is, if you can notice anything at all beyond the 750 hp V12 engine screaming inches behind your head.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's flogged an Aventador and witnessed its brutal acceleration first hand, so he can't wait to see how much more mental the SV is.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.