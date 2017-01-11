The Aventador SV Is The Fastest Lamborghini Ever Made

Essentially, the Magneto Rheological Suspension knows things like when to compensate for the weight shifting forward during hard braking. It adjusts in corners so rapidly you'll never even feel it do so.

That is, if you can notice anything at all beyond the 750 hp V12 engine screaming inches behind your head.



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's flogged an Aventador and witnessed its brutal acceleration first hand, so he can't wait to see how much more mental the SV is.

