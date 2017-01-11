Ken Block's 845 HP Vintage Mustang. Whoa.

With every successive gymkhana video he makes, Ken Block is under immense pressure to go one better. If his newest car is any indication of how righteous the next video is going to be, he's about to flip a very awesome middle finger at the entire concept of pressure.

Three things you need to know about it: 1) It's a Mustang (duh). 2) It's putting out 845 hp. 3) It's delivering that 845 hp to all four wheels.