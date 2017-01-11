Toyota's Making A New...Boat?

Here's a little-known fact: Toyota has been making boats since the late 1990s. It shouldn't, therefore, come as such a shock that it's just dropped a new boat, the Ponam-31.

Toyota's calling it a "Sports Utility Cruiser"—something it claims is an entirely new genre of boat that is the equivalent of a Land Cruiser for the sea. In a very real sense, it is a Land Cruiser...ish: the Ponam-31 is powered by a pair of diesel engines taken straight from the Land Cruiser Prado.