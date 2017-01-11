The First Official TV Trailer For The New Bond Movie is Full Of Awesome Car Chases

You've seen the cars that'll be tearing up some of Europe's most scenic spots in the upcoming SPECTRE film, but glamor shots and behind-the-scenes footage hardly does them justice. Here they are in all their glory, both helping James Bond escape and trying to kill him in the first official TV trailer.
Watch it now, and then realize you've still got another five months before you get to watch overgrown Land Rovers dashing through the snow.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.